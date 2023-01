PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth’s Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting Echoes of Joy A Day of Caring on January 28.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center at 900 Elm Ave.

Flyer Courtesy: City of Portsmouth

A Day of Caring and Sharing is a “walk up” distribution event and will be giving out bagged lunches, blankets, winter attire such as gloves and coats, community resources and hygiene items.