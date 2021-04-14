Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion reopening for 2021 with free movies on Saturday nights in May

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion is reopening for 2021 with free movie nights for families.

The pavilion has faced setbacks over the last few years that kept the doors closed, including structural issues with its canopy and the coronavirus pandemic, but it did reopen shortly in the fall of 2020.

The free movie showings will be on Saturdays in the month of May.

The four free movies each start at 8 p.m. and gates open at 7 p.m. Seating is unreserved and will be set up for social distancing.

The movies are:

The Croods: A New Age — Saturday, May 1

Trolls World Tour — Saturday, May 8

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) — Saturday, May 15

Onward — Saturday, May 29

Parking is also free and guests will be permitted to bring their own food and beverages, just no alcoholic beverages. Drinks in plastic bottles must be no larger than 20 ounces.