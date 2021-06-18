Portsmouth skate shop will host Juneteenth Jam with pro skater Clyde Singleton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready to grab your skateboard and hit the pavement! This weekend, Hard Times Skate Shop will commemorate Juneteenth with a skate party at Parkside Place, aka Cradock Skate Park.

Juneteenth Jam will feature a skateboard contest for all ages hosted by professional skater Clyde Singleton. The contest will be in a skill set jam format (Beginner, Intermediate, Advance). The Top 3 participants will receive trophies.

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes and giveaways. There will be free and paid games and activities for spectators to enjoy.

Then on Monday, June 21, Hard Times will host another event for “Go Skate Day.” Community members can sign up for free beginner skate camps. The day will be concluded with an open skate session, a product toss, and park clean up.

If you get hungry, no worries! Local businesses will provide refreshments and prizes for the festivities of the day.

Juneteenth Jam is this Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Go Skate Day is from 12-4 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Cities and organizations across the region will also hold events on Friday and Saturday for Juneteenth. You can read about all of the events and more here.