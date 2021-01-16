Portsmouth Restaurant Week to kick off with more than 25 participating businesses

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As cities in Hampton Roads continue restaurant week this month, Portsmouth is about to kick off soon.

The Portsmouth Hospitality announced “Restaurant Week” will begin Jan. 24 and run until Jan. 30.

The event is designed to allow guests to enjoy the benefits of outdoor, waterfront dining at Portsmouth’s locally-owned restaurants.

Participating restaurants will offer special menus with options for two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $25 or $35.

For a list of participating restaurants, registration information, and prices click here.

WAVY TV 10