PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Restaurant Week is set to return January 21-28.

Local restaurants will be offering special menus during the week, which will have two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $25 or $35.

Below is a list of the participating restaurants:

High Street Pizza and Pour House

Roger Brown’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

Pizza Box

JoJack’s Espresso Bar and Cafe

Beyond Vegan Cell Food

Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse

Cure

Gosport Tavern

The Bier Garden

Olde Towne Public House

Bangkok Garden

Guad’s Mexican Restaurant

Thai Basil

Still Worldly Eclectic Tapas

Cafe Europa

Foggy Point Bar & Grill

Fish & Slips Marina Raw Bar & Grill

Bubba-N-Frank’s Smokehouse BBQ

Baron’s Pub

For more information about Portsmouth Restaurant Week and the menus for each restaurant, click here.