PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Restaurant Week is set to return January 21-28.
Local restaurants will be offering special menus during the week, which will have two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $25 or $35.
Below is a list of the participating restaurants:
- High Street Pizza and Pour House
- Roger Brown’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Pizza Box
- JoJack’s Espresso Bar and Cafe
- Beyond Vegan Cell Food
- Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse
- Cure
- Gosport Tavern
- The Bier Garden
- Olde Towne Public House
- Bangkok Garden
- Guad’s Mexican Restaurant
- Thai Basil
- Still Worldly Eclectic Tapas
- Cafe Europa
- Foggy Point Bar & Grill
- Fish & Slips Marina Raw Bar & Grill
- Bubba-N-Frank’s Smokehouse BBQ
- Baron’s Pub
For more information about Portsmouth Restaurant Week and the menus for each restaurant, click here.