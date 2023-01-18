PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Restaurant Week is set to return January 21-28.

Local restaurants will be offering special menus during the week, which will have two-course lunches for $10 or $15 and three-course dinners for $25 or $35.

Below is a list of the participating restaurants:

  • High Street Pizza and Pour House
  • Roger Brown’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
  • Pizza Box
  • JoJack’s Espresso Bar and Cafe
  • Beyond Vegan Cell Food
  • Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse
  • Cure
  • Gosport Tavern
  • The Bier Garden
  • Olde Towne Public House
  • Bangkok Garden
  • Guad’s Mexican Restaurant
  • Thai Basil
  • Still Worldly Eclectic Tapas
  • Cafe Europa
  • Foggy Point Bar & Grill
  • Fish & Slips Marina Raw Bar & Grill
  • Bubba-N-Frank’s Smokehouse BBQ
  • Baron’s Pub

For more information about Portsmouth Restaurant Week and the menus for each restaurant, click here.