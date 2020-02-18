Portsmouth pavilion adds guitarists Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang for 2020 season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion has added guitar legend Buddy Guy and future guitar legend Jonny Lang for the summer.

Following rapper Kevin Gates for the 2020 season, the guitarists are set to return to Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on Thursday, July 30.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The last time the masterful blue guitarists performed there was in 2018.

83-year-old Buddy Guy, a Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee and pioneer of Chicago’s West Side sound, has eight Grammy Awards and has been acknowledged as a major influence on rock titans Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Eric Clapton – who calls him the greatest guitarist ever.

At 38, Jonny Lang, who has toured with Buddy guy for many years, already has had a successful career for two decades.

He released his first platinum Grammy Award-winning record at 15, an age many young people are just beginning to play music.

Get your tickets HERE.

