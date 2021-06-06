Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum reopening Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Naval Shipyard Museum in Portsmouth will reopen to the public on June 9 for the first time since the pandemic started.

Members will be able visit the museum for a preview weekend on June 5 and 6.

Tickets to the museum are $3 for adults and $2 for seniors. Members, children and active duty military with I.D. can visit for free.

Once the museum reopens, they will be open Wednesday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon – 4:00 p.m. They will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lightship Portsmouth Museum and the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum remains closed.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Museum’s website.