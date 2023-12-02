PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Across the nation, the state and the city of Portsmouth, more foster parents are needed.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson met with the Portsmouth Department of Social Services leaders on Saturday, Dec. 2, to discuss their call to action.

DeAnna Valentine was hired as the city of Portsmouth director of social services about a year and a half ago. Since then, she has been working to improve the quality of life for social workers and families under their care.

“We’re expanding our reach into the community and offering more services than what we used to offer,” said Valentine.

The group of dedicated staff hopes to connect with the community in creative ways, including a free viewing of Instant Family at the Commodore Theatre.

“We’re trying to spread the word for the need of foster parents here in the city of Portsmouth, where the children that we currently have in care,” Valentine said. “Right now, the city of Portsmouth has 27 children in care. However, we only have very few foster parents.”

There are only seven foster parents in Portsmouth, and Valentine said they don’t have enough to meet the needs of these children. This ultimately means that children will be placed farther away from their homes, which is not the ideal situation, Valentine added.

“We’re trying to make sure that we’re reaching the community and doing the best that we can to find some support systems in the community for our kids that are here — especially our teenagers — as well as some of our children that have some really complex mental health issues [and] physical issues,” Valentine said. “There’s been trauma that’s associated with it. Just being in contact with social services and being removed from your family is traumatic. That’s not to mention everything that’s happened that’s led up to those events.”

The group of social workers hopes to address any misconceptions about becoming a foster parent. Those interested must be at least 18 years old, and take the online training. There are no restrictions on marital status, home ownership, religion or sexual orientation, according to the city officials.

“What our children need is safety and stability, love and care, and someone that’s going to show them the patience that they need to grow and thrive,” Valentine said.

Valentine said she understands not everyone is ready to “jump the frying pan,” but hopes that people will be prompted to help, and know they are making a difference.

She added that children need a “healthy environment, an environment where they can grow, where someone understands that, you know, we all didn’t [come] into this world perfect. We’ve all made mistakes.”

If you would like to learn more or reach out to the department of social services, visit portsmouthva.gov/415/Foster-Care.