Portsmouth-based organization in California to give a helping hand

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy Chefs, a Christian nonprofit organization based in Portsmouth, is spreading love all the way to the west coast.

This week, Mercy Chefs announced it sent a team of its staff and volunteers to San Rafael, California to help with the relief efforts in affected areas in and around that region.

They will serve those affected by the fire and helping fight it, including the National Guard, with three meals a day. Mercy Chefs started serving meals on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Mercy Chefs are in Marin County, Ca. helping offer food for those affected by the fires. (Photo Credits: Mercy Chefs Facebook page)

According to a news release by Mercy Chefs, co-founder Gary LeBlanc said the team was ready to move on to this latest mission.

“Wherever help is needed, that’s where we are. We just finished a deployment in Dallas and we wanted to get to California as soon as we could to provide comfort to the community here through a hot meal.” Gary LeBlanc, Mercy Chefs Co-founder

The faith-based organization is also in the Bahamas providing continued relief for Hurricane Dorian victims and are coordinating with officials for “long term recovery needs” there.

Follow along with Mercy Chefs on their Facebook page.