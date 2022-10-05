POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The 40th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival will take place this month.

The festival will take place from October 14 through 16 at the Poquoson Municipal Park, located at 830 Poquoson Avenue.

Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, exhibits and vendors that will appeal to all ages.

The festival is free to attend, however, parking for the event will be $10 per car. Chairs and blankets are recommended for those who would like to sit and watch the live concerts.

