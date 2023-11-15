VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is trying to “bridge the gap” between the department and their community through hosting a Bridge the Gap festival on Mount Trashmore.

Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

Guests can enjoy live entertainment, music, food trucks, bounce houses, games, face painting and more. It is scheduled to run from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. The event is free and open to the public.

Other activities include ax throwing, giveaways and activities for kids.