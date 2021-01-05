Plan B comedy group set to perform at The Z

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What better way to kick off the new year than with some laughter?

This Saturday, the Zeiders American Dream Theater’s resident improv comedy group, Plan B, returns with another dynamic show.

Plan B combines live sketch, improv, and video in each show that is sure to leave you laughing out loud.

“This Saturday we’re going to play a lot of quick games, kind of like the show ‘Whose Line Is it Anyway?’ The audience members act as producers of the show. We ask them for suggestions on different topics. Then those suggestions will influence what we do on stage,” said founding member of Plan B, Jason Kypros.

Throughout the pandemic, Plan B has performed numerous virtual shows, but most recently started performing in-person. Kyrpos says nothing can top a live performance.

“People talk about brands. Well, our brand is fun. We like to enjoy our interaction with the audience and with ourselves. It’s just a really great time,” Kypros added.

Plan B’s Comedy show is this Saturday, Jan. 9 at the Zeiders American Dream Theater. The show begins at 9 p.m. Masks are required at all times inside the building and social distancing will be enforced. Tickets are $15.