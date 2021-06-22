Pitbull coming to Virginia Beach this August

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 08: Pitbull performs during Nickelodeon’s Second Annual SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Mr. 305 is coming to the 757!

Pitbull announced his “I Feel Good Tour” on Tuesday, and there’s a stop in Virginia Beach. He’ll be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 31.

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

Pitbull will be joined Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, who’s best known for her 2014 hit “Fancy.” He’ll also be in the D.C. area on August 29 at Wolf Trap and on Sept. 2 at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Other acts coming to the amphitheater this summer include Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, the Jonas Brothers and Chris Stapleton. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.