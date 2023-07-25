NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo is hosting a photo contest for its annual calendar. The Zoo Calendar features images from local and regional photographers. One winner will be featured on the cover and inside of the calendar, while 11 other winners will be featured monthly.

The entry period runs from July 24 until Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be contacted in October and be published in the 2024 Virginia Zoo Calendar. The cover winner will also win a zoo membership, and all winners will receive one calendar mailed to them in December 2023.

Individuals are allowed to submit only one entry with up to four photos; failure to follow this rule will result in disqualification. Photos must be taken by the applicant, in landscape orientation and should not contain humans in them.

Please see additional rules below.

To ensure eligibility for the contest, please submit files no larger than 30MB in .jpg or .png, format at the time of entry.

Higher resolution files of at least 240 dpi/ppi will be requested should an entry be selected.

Photo files MUST be labeled in the following format: ANIMAL_YOURFIRSTnameYOURLASTname.jpg.

Ineligible submissions are as follows:

Photos containing animals not currently on exhibit at the Virginia Zoo (elephants, seals, gorillas, wild birds, etc.).

Photos that violate or infringe upon another person’s rights, including, but not limited to copyright.

Photos that contain sexually explicit, nude, obscene, violent or other objectionable or inappropriate content.

Photos that depict putting any individual or animal in danger

Any hardcopy photos mailed to the Virginia Zoo. All submissions must be made digitally via the Zoo’s website.

Photos with humans in them.

Click here to submit your entry. Good luck!