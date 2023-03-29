VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams’ non-profit organization ‘YELLOW’ is kicking off a month full of activities for the local community leading up to the Something In The Water festival.

YELLOW launched in 2019 and is a non-profit with a mission to even the odds through education, believing that the pull of gravity should not change by zip code and every child deserves an equal opportunity to thrive.

On Saturday, April 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. YELLOW is teaming up with the Oceanfront Dairy Queen,1604 Atlantic Avenue for a campaign affectionately called ‘Servin Up Love.’

“We collaborated with DQ to create a limited-edition YELLOW cone in which a portion of the proceeds will help us continue our mission to EVEN THE ODDS. Not only does your purchase give back to education and community-centered programming, but with your purchase, you’re entering yourself to win a pair of GA SITW passes or a pair of YELLOWZONE V-VIP passes,” says Stephanie Walters, YELLOW’s Director of Engagement and Communications.

On April 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. YELLOW is teaming up with Coastal Edge for ‘Decks of Tomorrow: Growing Tomorrow’s Riders Today.’

This family-friendly event, which will be hosted at the oceanfront Coastal Edge, is designed to showcase the forever intertwining worlds of board-riding culture, art, and music.

YELLOW’s popular conversation series Bright Sparks Live will return to Assembly in Norfolk on Wednesday, April 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with this conversation entitled ‘Building Future Forward Communities.’

Rounding out their month-long activities will be a Community neighborhood and beach clean-up on Saturday, April 22.