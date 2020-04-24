Pharrell and World Central Kitchen support local businesses and organizations with food distribution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The second annual Something In the Water music festival was supposed to take place this weekend.

SITW was postponed last month until 2021 due the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not stopping its founder and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams from spreading love throughout Hampton Roads.

World Central Kitchen posted a video on Twitter Friday saying that they have partnered with musician Pharrell to support area restaurants while delivering food to those in need.

WCK’s Josh @JPh3lps is in the 757 where in partnership with @Pharrell, we’re sending 200 fresh meals from Chix in Virginia Beach to the Hispanic Resource Center. Liz converted her warehouse into a drive through where people can get pantry bags & now fresh meals! #ChefsForAmerica pic.twitter.com/eDcEycrBvh — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 24, 2020

Pharrell is working with restaurants who were supposed to be featured at SITW. Friday is the first day of food distribution in a partnership between Pharrell and World Central Kitchen, in which they will deliver food from area restaurants to groups across Hampton Roads as a means of support during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the tweet.

On Friday, with Pharrell’s support, World Central Kitchen sent 200 fresh meals from Chix on the Beach to the Hispanic Resource Center in Hampton. The food– a Mediterranean couscous salad with chicken — was distributed to residents along with fresh pantry bags, according to the tweet.

World Central Kitchen is a national group that works to provide thousands of fresh meals to people across the country every day. The organization also provides meals during natural disasters and crises in other countries, including Columbia, Haiti, Mexico, and Spain, according to its website.

