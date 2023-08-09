VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Pete Davidson & Friends are scheduled to come to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Sandler Center box office. The event will be a “phone-free” experience. The use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be allowed in the performance space.

The devices will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. People using their phone during the event will be escorted out, according to Sandler Center for the Performing Arts website.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Individuals who sign up for Cyber Club before 10 a.m., Thursday can receive early access to tickets.