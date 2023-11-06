VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — You’ll no longer be able to bring your own lawn chair into the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

The amphitheater announced on Friday that personal lawn chairs were no longer allowed, citing efforts to improve security and entry to the venue. It’s a policy change for all Live Nation-sponsored venues nationwide.

The move was met with disappointment by many on social media. Some called it a money grab and others adding they might opt to stay home more due to the policy. However others said the chairs took up too much space on the hill and made it difficult to see.

Live Nation says if you would like a chair for the lawn, you can reserve one to pick up at the venue.