Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will continue normal business hours amid coronavirus pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter says they will continue normal business operations for adoptions, owner surrenders, stray drop-offs, and reclaims amid coronavirus closures.

However, the shelter will limit the number of guests entering the building to five people.

Out of safely and precaution the shelter is asking only those who are serious about adopting to come in. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We want to maintain a safe environment for our employees and our guests,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Click here to access what animals are available at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

Starting Monday, March 30 adoptions will be made by appointment only.

The shelter says the cities of Newport News and Hampton have stopped selling pet licenses for the time being.

For more information regarding shelter operations and adoptions check out their website.

Latest Posts: