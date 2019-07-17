Pembroke Mall announces new climbing and fitness center opening in 2020

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pembroke Mall has announced a new climbing and fitness center in partnership with Latitude Climbing and Fitness.

The newest location is set to open in the Summer of 2020 as the mall’s partnership with Latitude Climbing and Fitness aims to “bring a modern rock climbing facility to Virginia Beach.”

The new facility is set to cover over 16,000 square foot of space which will feature climbing walls up to 52 feet visible from Virginia Beach Boulevard through a glass storefront.

Along with the climbing wall, guests will be able to enjoy a yoga studio, a fitness and training area, and a playroom for dedicated to kids and hosting birthday parties.

Latitude will host instructional climbing classes, family events, and competition style events in the facility with local vendors highlighted in the snack and refreshment area.

General Manager for Pembroke Associates Mark Sandy expressed his excitement for the new space.

“As we continue to transform the property, we are excited to have an entertainment concept that will create a new vibe while providing an

unforgettable experience for our customers and the Pembroke community,”