VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Peking Acrobats are coming to the stage in Virginia Beach. The Chinese acrobatic group will perform at the Sandler Center one-night-only this spring.

The show will take place on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8 p.m.

According to a press release, the Peking Acrobats “push the limits of human ability and defy gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility, and control.”

The Peking Acrobats have performed for over 30 years. On stage, watch as they take on difficult movements from trick-cycling, precision tumbling, gymnastics and more.

Over the past three decades, they have performed internationally. And, have appeared in countless television shows and specials.

Tickets go on sale for the Chinese acrobatic group on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. Find more information and purchase tickets here.