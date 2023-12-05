NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time in the U.S., you can see photos from Paul McCartney’s personal archive at the Chrysler Museum of Art.

“I’m very excited and happy that my photo exhibition is coming to America and starting off at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Virginia,” said Paul McCartney.

Through April 7, visit the exhibition, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm. The exhibit draws from McCartney’s private archives and include photos taken from November 1963 through February 1964.

McCartney used his Pentax camera to capture images of the Fab Four — himself, George Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr.

“I think Paul did realize that, you know what was special about these pictures, was showing the band from the point of view of one of the four band members,” said McCartney’s photographic curator and archivist Sarah Brown.

McCartney, Brown, and the National Portrait Gallery’s Rosie Broadley picked the images for the exhibit, which debuted earlier this year at the National Portrait Gallery in London and now at the Chrysler.

They selected 250 of about 1000 photos, saved through prints, negatives and contact sheets. In the exhibit, visitors can see McCartney’s original markings and writings from the original contact sheets.

Video footage is also included in the exhibit, which is described as an immersive experience, capturing the Beatles from their perspective at performances in Liverpool and London, and in New York at The Ed Sullivan Show.

Here are images from the exhibit, below.

Admission to the museum is free. Members can visit Wednesday, and the exhibit opens to the public Thursday. Click here for more information.

WAVY’s Sarah Goode will update this report.