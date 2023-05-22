NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Singer and actress Patti LaBelle is coming to Chrysler Hall in Norfolk this September!

The concert will take place on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets will go on sale starting on May 26 at 10 a.m.

The “On My Own” singer was apart of two singing groups, Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles and Labelle, before she started her solo career in 1986.

Aside from her successful music career, LaBelle has been featured in popular movies and television shows, as well as written six books.

Ticket prices range from $62 to $132 and tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.