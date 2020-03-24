Patriotic Fest rescheduled to 2021 due to coronavirus concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach’s Patriotic Festival has been rescheduled until 2021 because of the impact of coronavirus.

The annual festival celebrates the military at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and typically includes artists, concerts, military expos and displays. It was originally scheduled for May 29 through May 31.

Event organizers decided to reschedule the festival until May 28, 2021 through May 30, 2021 after considering the health impacts COVID-19 may have on the event’s artists, fans, staff and sponsors, according to a news release.

Ticket holders can use their current passes to get into next year’s festival. Those who cannot attend the 2021 celebration may request a refund.

“We are saddened to postpone the festival, however, we know it is the right thing to do for the health and safety of all. We look forward to celebrating with everyone in 2021,” the news release said.

