PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) – The first annual Clean the Bay Day is happening in Parksley on June 3.

The Eastern Shore Resource Conservation & Development Group says the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Town Square and volunteers are needed.

The goal is to clean up trash to prevent litter from reaching the Chesapeake Bay and to keep the surrounding areas clean and beautiful.

There are other ways to get involved if you can’t make it June 3rd, such as the “Clean the Bay Your Way DIY Week” where you are encouraged to clean up in whatever way you can on smaller sites such as your private property, schools, or anywhere else that you have permission.

There will also be a photo contest with two categories:

Spirit of Clean the Bay Day: Show us how you’ve captured the spirit of Clean the Bay Day during your cleanup!

Show us how you’ve captured the spirit of Clean the Bay Day during your cleanup! Craziest Piece of Trash: If you find some crazy trash during your cleanup send us a picture!

For more information or to register, head to cbf.org.