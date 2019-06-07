With rain in the forecast, 2019 Parade of Sail starts early

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Parade of Sail arrived early for Norfolk’s 43rd annual Harborfest because of weather.

The Parade of Sail, one of Harborfest’s signature events, is a striking fleet that includes tall ships, character vessels, sailing craft and military vessels.

It typically arrives at the festival — which is held at Town Point Park along the Elizabeth River — at noon. The ships started arriving a little after 11 a.m. this year.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says heavy rain might develop by the mid-afternoon hours. Showers are likely Friday night, with an an isolated thunderstorm before 8 p.m.

VIDEO: Drone 10 at the 2019 Parade of Sail

There is less rain in the forecast for Saturday, but showers and storms are possible for Sunday.

Get the latest forecast information on WAVY’s Super Dopler 10 Online and the WAVY Weather app.