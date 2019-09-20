‘ParaCon’ brings spirit enthusiasts, mediums and more to one of the most haunted places in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Ferry Plantation House is always bursting with paranormal activity, but Saturday you’ll find something more supernatural.

ParaCon, a paranormal convention, will bring together paranormal investigators, mediums, tarot card readers, artisans and more for a day filled with all things related to spirits, science and history.

The convention started in 2014 and the “paranormal hot spot” of the Ferry Plantation House near Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach serves as the perfect backdrop.

Event Coordinator Cody Green says the location has been named by multiple publications as the most haunted place in Virginia.

The home and grounds have been investigated by paranormal groups nearly 600 times in the past 23 years, according to Green.

But the goal of the event is not to scare anyone or make anyone uneasy, Green says. It’s all positive energy, with a side of education.

“It allows investigators, like myself, to open up a dialogue and explain common misconceptions with the general public,” said Green.

Speakers at the event will include Southern Gypsies, a psychic medium group, and Transcend Paranormal, a paranormal investigation team from Central Virginia.

The event is open to the public for a fee of $10 per person. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4136 Cheswick Lane.

Click here for information about parking.