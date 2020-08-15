Paddle On of Williamsburg offering summer classes

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking to try a new outdoor activity, make your way to the Peninsula and take a stand up paddle board class.

This summer, ‘Paddle On of Williamsburg’ is offering a number of classes the whole family can enjoy.

“For those who’ve never gone paddle boarding, I suggest you take my intro to Stand Up Paddle Boarding (SUP) classes. Attendees will learn how to hold the paddle, how to properly get one, and how to properly paddle,” said Lori Erwin, Owner of Paddle On of Williamsburg.

Other classes include paddle yoga, paddle fit, SUP pilates, and new this season, full moon paddle. Majority of the classes take place at Gordon’s Creek out of the Chickahominy Riverfront Park and Jamestown Beach.

Paddle On of Williamsburg will continue to offer classes until mid September. Erwin says with everything happening in the world right now, time out on the water is the perfect way to relieve stress.

“Not only is paddle boarding a great full body workout, but it’s also a great way to relax. When you’re out there, you’ve got the sun and the breeze. As soon as I hit the water, any tension or stress I have from earlier in the day goes away,” Erwin added.

For more information of Paddle On of Williamsburg, click here.

Latest Posts