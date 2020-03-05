Pace bikes are leaving Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Pace bike share program will not be returning to Norfolk this year.

Zagster, the company that manages the bikes, recently notified the city of its decision to suspend the program here.

A company representative sent 10 On Your Side this statement about the move:

We are undoubtedly sad to be departing Norfolk, However, as we have learned, the more micro-mobility options a community has, the more human-scaled this effort truly becomes. With funding being a major issue in continuing our presence in Norfolk, we had to make a tough decision. We hope only the best for the city and hope that Norfolk can continue moving toward achieving its goals of reducing car reliance and increasing accessibility of the community through non-car options. Greg Cameron, Zagster

Norfolk’s City Manager briefed council at the start of Tuesday night’s meeting about the city’s bike share program status.

Dr. Larry H. Filer II said, “I wanted to reiterate to everybody that we are committed to this. We are committed to that form of transportation mode for the City of Norfolk and so we are going to put out an RFP (request for proposal) immediately to seek another company that could possibly provide ride share options for us in that space.”

Norfolk first introduced Pace bikes in the city two years ago.

