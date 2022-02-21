Over 600,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies delivered to Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Delicious cargo. Over 600,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies have arrived in Hampton Roads.

The cookies were distributed to local Girl Scout troops at three distribution locations on Feb. 19: Harrison’s Moving and Storage in Chesapeake, Thomas Nelson Community College in Hampton, and Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach.

It took about 200 volunteers to unload all the boxes from moving trucks, count them, and then load the cookies into waiting cars, vans, and trailers.

Now that the cookies are in town, keep an eye out for local Girl Scouts hosting booths. They’ll be busy selling all the favorites, including Thin Mints and Samoas. And there’s a new cookie this season: Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

(Photo courtesy: Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast)

(Photo courtesy: Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast)

(Photo courtesy: Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast)

To find cookies fast, download and install the free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your iOS or Android device and press “Find Cookies Now!” Details can be found on the Girl Scouts of Colonial Coast website at www.gsccc.org.

DoorDash and the Girl Scouts have collaborated so consumers can order delivery or pickup. Local Girl Scouts will will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more. Partnering with DoorDash’s technology and team is a great way to gain entrepreneurial experience.

The annual Cookie Program helps girls gain important skills while helping fund their Girl Scout Leadership Experience. They learn skills such as goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. Plus, all proceeds stay local to support local Girl Scouts!