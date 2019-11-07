Outdoor ice skating rink returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The newest family tradition is set to return to Virginia Beach this coming holiday season.

VB ICE, the city’s only outdoor ice skating rink, is gearing for its second season come Friday, November 15 and will remain open though Sunday, January 5, of next year.

With temperatures finally starting to drop, VB ICE staff are hoping for a big turnout of ice skaters, amateur or pro, to scrape some ice and and toe curl jump around the rink.

General admissions is $7 per person and $5 for military with skate rentals for $8.

Hours of Operation:

Monday through Thursday : 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Friday : 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday : 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The rink will be close on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

If you’re looking to polish you ice skating skills or planning to take the family for a great outing, head to the Virginia Beach Farmers market at 3640 Dam Neck Road.