NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Do you love the outdoors? Well, you’re in luck, because the Outdoor Enthusiast Event is returning to Newport News this Saturday.

The event will take place at Newport News Park and will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will include activities such as rock climbing, axe throwing, boating activities, yoga, hiking, a ninja warrior course, a live gator show and more. The event is free and will feature children’s activities, food and craft beer vendors and more.

Cody Lundin, a best-selling author and internationally-recognized survival professional, is the guest speaker and will discuss wilderness skills and primitive living.

During the event, guests 14 and up have until 4 p.m. to enter a physical endurance contest for a chance to win Spartan Race and Tough Mudder tickets. Compete to see who can do the most push-ups in two minutes, the longest squat, the most burpees in two minutes and the longest plank. Those who don’t win can still receive a discounted registration for future events using the custom Newport News code, BUILTONBREAKTHROUGHS.

The city of Newport News is hosting this event with sponsors Tough Mudder, Spartan, REI and Patient First. While admission is free, parking is $5 per vehicle. For more information, go here.

Outdoor Enthusiast Event – Stage Activity Schedule

LIVE GATOR SHOW: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m.

YOGA: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

ZUMBA/MIX-FIT: 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

CODY LUNDIN: 11:15 a.m., 1:45 p.m., 4 p.m.

LUMBERJACK SHOW: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m.

CHAIR ACTIVITIES: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m.