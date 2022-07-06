NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you love an orange crush (don’t we all?), then you’ll want to get to Harbor Park on Saturday, July 16.

The Norfolk Tides will honor the iconic Mid-Atlantic beverage by playing as the “Norfolk Squeezers” that night.

There’s special Squeezers merch available now for purchase and both the original cocktail and Virginia Beach’s Back Bay Brewing Orange Crush IPA will be available.

“Whether you live here or are visiting, no matter where you go, you will see an Orange Crush on the menu,” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “When you think of summer in Hampton Roads, you think of baseball and enjoying an Orange Crush. Putting the two together is a natural fit.”

Like most minor league teams, the Tides are no strangers to funky merch. Their “Norfolk Coffee” jerseys have also been popular, and they just had a Margaritaville-themed uniform the other night.

The Tides also have other fun promotions coming up, including their “Turn Back the Clock Night” with 50-cent hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks. They’ll play as the Tidewater Tides that night as well.