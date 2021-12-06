‘Operation Sgt. Santa’: All DoD cardholders to get free train ride around Fort Eustis railroad in new holiday event

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – All DoD ID cardholders will get a free train ride around the Fort Eustis railroad during an upcoming holiday event.

“Operation Sgt. Santa” will be held at U.S. Army Transportation Museum on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Rides will be free on a first-come, first-serve basis. The ride will take passengers to a trip back in time during a “Christmas Story”-themed train party.



The train will depart the museum at the top of every hour with the final ride departing at 6 p.m. Each trip will last approximately 45 minutes. All passengers will be required to wear masks per DoD policy.

Passengers will have the option of riding in the 40-seat first-class “Pacific Trail” passenger car or the 38-seat lounge car known as the “Overland Trail,” which will feature the last operating barbershop rail car in the entire United States.



The “Presidential 118 Navy Car,” one of the oldest operating luxury rail cars in the fleet, will also be open to passengers.

All passengers are encouraged to wear their holiday-themed attire, whether dressing as one of Santa’s elves or wearing their best ugly holiday sweater.

Officials at Joint Base LAngley-Eustis are hoping the event turns into an annual tradition with enough local support.