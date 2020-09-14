OpenNorfolk to activate new spots at The Plot and the NEON District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — OpenNorfolk, a “boots-on-the-ground community assistance program in partnership with the City of Norfolk” aimed at supporting small businesses, neighborhoods, and communities with outdoor programming, will continue until late October.

Officials from Open Norfolk say they are thrilled that the programming will continue through the fall with new partnerships from Sept. 14 to Oct. 31.

New neighborhood spots will activated at The Plot and in the NEON District.

Five Points will offer after-school activities to support students as they adjust to distance learning. Study Sessions will provide free WIFI and adult supervision from 3:30 pm to 6 pm on Mondays and Thursdays. In addition, arts and cultural events are scheduled for each Wednesday afternoon. The Virginia Opera will bring its “Stayin’ Alive: Virginia Opera’s Alternate Fall” performances on Monday evenings from 7 pm to 9 pm on Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 6.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia will continue to offer its Free Fresh Farmers Market at Five Points on two Saturdays, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. Norfolk Arts has secured a grant through the Bloomberg Foundation to commission local artist Mensah Imbeigh Bey to revitalize the local streetscape with a community painting event on Oct. 24 from 1 pm to 3 pm. OpenNorfolk will also offer ArtSpot Saturdays, a weekly artist lecture series, at Five Points between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Since 2014, The Plot has provided a community gathering space for the NEON District and Downtown Norfolk. In a partnership with OpenNorfolk, Downtown Norfolk Council will add free and donation-based fitness classes and arts and culture events weekly. Fitness programming includes Rise & Shine 757 HIIT and yoga fusion on Tuesdays at 6:30 pm and Sky’s The Limit Yoga Company yoga every other Friday morning at 6:30 am.

Virginia Opera will host the first musical performance at The Plot on Sept.18. Additionally, Norfolk Tour Company will lead public art tours leaving from The Plot on Sept. 18 at 6 pm and Oct. 23 at 5:30 pm. Each Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7 pm, NEON Districts artists will host creative workshops, lectures, and art events that are free and open to the public.

Latest Posts