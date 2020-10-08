OpenNorfolk brings local ‘757 Market’ to Five Points with focus on minority-owned businesses

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — OpenNorfolk is launching the city’s first-ever local “757 Market” at the Five Points Neighborhood Spot in the Norview area this month.

The 757 Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, and will be set up to allow for safe social distancing. City officials said the market will showcase locally made goods and services, have several food trucks available and a focus will be on minority-owned businesses.

During the market, local artist Poetry Jackson will present the first-ever 757 Street Art Battle. This live art competition will feature painting and music and will be judged by three established local artists. To apply, follow this link.

“The 757 Market is going to be a fun and exciting way to show off the Five Points Neighborhood Spot to the region while building community and showcasing some of our most dynamic small businesses,” said YARD & Company project manager, Hillary Gentry.

The Five Points Neighborhood Spot is a temporary, flexible public park that provides safe, healthy, fun, and educational pop-up programming during the pandemic.

The design and operations of the Five Points Neighborhood Spot and the 757 Market are being led by YARD & Company, Work Program Architects, and the City of Norfolk.

Click here to check the updated list of vendors.

Latest News