PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Dec. 22, ONYX Realty sponsored a Christmas giveaway for a Cope 2 Coding program to target Portsmouth public schools in need, and teach them various components of STEM.

ONYX Realty had support from Old Dominion University, The Children’s Museum and ONYX Realty Professionals.

This was the biggest giveaway they’ve had.