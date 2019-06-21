One week left to complete your ‘Purple Brew Passport’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — What does drinking beer and supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s disease have in common? The Purple Brew Passport.

The Southeastern Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association partnered with 15 local breweries and a cidery for this year’s Purple Brew fundraiser.

Throughout the month of June, which is Alzheimer’s Brain Awareness Month, visiting the 16 brew partners helps to raise money and create awareness for the disease.

All you have to do is order the “special brew” at any of the participating locations from now until June 29, and $1 from each pour will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Just make sure at each brewery or the cidery, you get your Purple Brew Passport signed. They’ll have the passports available at each location.

After you’ve filled out your passport, you have until July 10 to register it to win one of three gift baskets that are full of swag and gift certificates from all 16 of the brew partners.

There will be a “Purple Brew Passport Celebration” at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake on July 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to commemorate everyone’s efforts to raise fund and awareness.

Here are the participating brew partners:

Chesapeake

Big Ugly Brewing

Hampton

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery

Newport News

Tradition Brewing Company

Norfolk

Bearded Bird Brewing

Coelacanth Brewing Company

O’Connor Brewing Company

Smartmouth Brewing Company

Bold Mariner Brewing Company

Portsmouth

Legend Brewing Depot

MoMac Brewing Company

Suffolk

Brick + Mortar Brewing Company

Virginia Beach

Pleasure House Brewing

Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House

Wasserhund Brewing Company

Williamsburg

Alewerks Brewing Company

Billsburg Brewery

June 21 is also known as “The Longest Day,” a global event to raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s.

You can make additional donations by texting “SOLSTICE” to 51555.