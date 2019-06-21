One week left to complete your ‘Purple Brew Passport’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — What does drinking beer and supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s disease have in common? The Purple Brew Passport.
The Southeastern Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association partnered with 15 local breweries and a cidery for this year’s Purple Brew fundraiser.
Throughout the month of June, which is Alzheimer’s Brain Awareness Month, visiting the 16 brew partners helps to raise money and create awareness for the disease.
All you have to do is order the “special brew” at any of the participating locations from now until June 29, and $1 from each pour will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Just make sure at each brewery or the cidery, you get your Purple Brew Passport signed. They’ll have the passports available at each location.
After you’ve filled out your passport, you have until July 10 to register it to win one of three gift baskets that are full of swag and gift certificates from all 16 of the brew partners.
There will be a “Purple Brew Passport Celebration” at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake on July 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. to commemorate everyone’s efforts to raise fund and awareness.
Here are the participating brew partners:
Chesapeake
Big Ugly Brewing
Hampton
Sly Clyde Ciderworks
The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery
Newport News
Tradition Brewing Company
Norfolk
Bearded Bird Brewing
Coelacanth Brewing Company
O’Connor Brewing Company
Smartmouth Brewing Company
Bold Mariner Brewing Company
Portsmouth
Legend Brewing Depot
MoMac Brewing Company
Suffolk
Brick + Mortar Brewing Company
Virginia Beach
Pleasure House Brewing
Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House
Wasserhund Brewing Company
Williamsburg
Alewerks Brewing Company
Billsburg Brewery
June 21 is also known as “The Longest Day,” a global event to raise money and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s.
You can make additional donations by texting “SOLSTICE” to 51555.