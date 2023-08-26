PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Churchland High School in Portsmouth is hosting a ‘Sprint to Success: Track and Field Clinic’ for youth on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Lashawn Merritt, a three time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion, is hosting the event. The clinic is for beginners or seasonal runners ages 8-17. Attendees will be able to learn from experienced coaches and fellow athletes, and listen to tips for success on the track, according to a release.

The event is organized by The Lashawn L. Merritt Foundation, Inc.

To purchase tickets, click here.