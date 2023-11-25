PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Olde Towne Portsmouth celebrates small businesses.

Every Saturday on High Street, the Olde Towne Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with stands that include handmade dolls, a hot chocolate bar and board games.

This weekend, PRDCT clothing store will offer 20% off all items including hoodies, crewnecks, jackets, and other items.

Nate Parker, the owner, said the store name is positive play on words.

“Product of the environment. Product of Portsmouth we wanted to give Portsmouth a better light on it because its really nice. I also teach at I.C. Norcom,” said Parker.

Parker found his passion for the business at an early age. Later, he got into retail which sparked his interest in fashion. Inside the PRDCT shop, located at 331 High Street, there are several other brands including; Traptastic, DLB customs flannels, Karte Blanche, and Hard Times Skate shop.

“We are supporting other small businesses, we have local brands [and] everything is from VA,” said Parker.

Toney Herndon owns Hard Times Skate Shop and is working to relocate after his shop was flooded twice in the last year.

“We have 20% of all apparel and 10% of all hard goods [skateboards,]” Herndon said. “If you spend $50, you’ll get a free Hard Times print. If you spend over $100, you’ll get a free set of Hard Time gift shop wheels, and if you spend over $150, we’ll give you a free Hard Times deck.”

Parker and Herndon are working together to bring in more customers.

“When I finished the Black Brand course, one of the main things I learned is to pass on what you learn,” said Herdon.

The PRDCT clothing store is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The deals will last the entire weekend.