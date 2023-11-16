PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday, visit Olde Towne Portsmouth for the Holiday Market and Tree Lighting. Presented by the Olde Towne Business Association and the city of Portsmouth, the holiday evening will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.

As the city of Portsmouth lights up for the holidays, enjoy live music, shopping, a crafters market, holiday characters and more.

Start the evening off with holiday shopping. The Middle Street Mall by the Children’s Museum of Virginia will be filled with a Crafters Market showcasing a variety of goods. Along the High Street Corridor, the Olde Towne Merchants’ Holiday Open House will take place. Shops will remain open late so pop in and check out local businesses.

Strolling carolers from History Alive will sing holiday songs all evening long for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. The carolers include your favorite holiday characters from the Snow Queen and Sugar Plum Fairy to Father Christmas and the Grinch.

At 5 p.m., the Southside Community Band will perform before the tree lighting ceremony.

The Holiday Tree Lighting program will run from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Then the tree will be lit for the season. Then, meet your favorite holiday characters on the mall. The Olde Towne Arts & Children’s Chorus will perform as the tree glows for the first time. And, snow will begin to fall. Snow will continue to fall intermittently throughout the night.

Music will continue throughout the night. At 7:30 p.m. visit Trinity Episcopal Church for a free concert. The Tidewater Winds Woodwind Quintet will perform.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. The drop-off will be located on the corner of 221 High St and Middle St.

Here are photos from previous events, below.

Events will also take place inside the Children’s Museum of Virginia for museum members only. The holiday-themed activities include “Make It, Take It” art and a showing of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

View the full schedule of events and find out more information at the link here. The event is free and open to the public. Free rides will be available on the Olde Towne Shuttle.