Ohio Players headlining Harborfest 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready to dance come Saturday night of Harborfest.

1970s funk legends, the Ohio Players, have been announced as one of the headliners for the free festival the weekend of June 6 in Norfolk. Nashville-based alternative band Moon Taxi will headline that Friday night.

Known for their hits “Fire” and “Love Rollercoaster,” the Ohio Players have a combined 14 gold and platinum albums, and have influenced everyone from Puff Daddy to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The current incarnation has 10 members, with four original members James “Diamond” Williams (drums), Billy Beck (keyboard), Clarence Willis (lead guitar), and Robert Kuumba (percussion).

Look for additional performers to be announced closer to the festival.