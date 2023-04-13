NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University will host the Virginia State Science & Engineering Fair on Apr. 15.

This years fair, which will take place at the Chartway Arena, can expect 250 projects to participate from students that have presented at their local and regional fairs. Below are the following regional fairs that are contributing to VSSEF this year:

Blue Ridge Highlands Regional Science Fair

Central Virginia Regional Science Fair

Fairfax County Regional Science and Engineering Fair

Loudoun County Science and Engineering Fair

Metro Richmond Science and Engineering Fair

Northern Virginia Science and Engineering Fair

Prince Williams-Manassas Regional Science Fair

Shenandoah Valley Regional Science Fair

Tidewater Science and Engineering Fair

Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair

Western Virginia Regional Science Fair

Early project setup and safety display inspection for student participating is set for Apr. 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WAVY’s Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson will be emceeing this year’s fair. To learn more information, click here.