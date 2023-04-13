NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University will host the Virginia State Science & Engineering Fair on Apr. 15.
This years fair, which will take place at the Chartway Arena, can expect 250 projects to participate from students that have presented at their local and regional fairs. Below are the following regional fairs that are contributing to VSSEF this year:
- Blue Ridge Highlands Regional Science Fair
- Central Virginia Regional Science Fair
- Fairfax County Regional Science and Engineering Fair
- Loudoun County Science and Engineering Fair
- Metro Richmond Science and Engineering Fair
- Northern Virginia Science and Engineering Fair
- Prince Williams-Manassas Regional Science Fair
- Shenandoah Valley Regional Science Fair
- Tidewater Science and Engineering Fair
- Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair
- Western Virginia Regional Science Fair
Early project setup and safety display inspection for student participating is set for Apr. 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WAVY’s Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson will be emceeing this year’s fair. To learn more information, click here.