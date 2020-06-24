ODU launches free global, virtual STEM summer program for all ages

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University announced it has launched its first science and engineering program this summer that is available virtually — and globally.

Over 5,300 people have registered so far for the Remote Experience for Young Engineers and Scientists (REYES) program that runs from June 22 to August 13.

REYES was developed with high school and college students in mind, but now, the program is open to motivated individuals of all ages.

To name a few, program topics include astrophysics, artificial intelligence, crime-solving using forensic entomology, multiple engineering disciplines, coronavirus simulation with gaming technologies, psychology, and Python coding.

Activities ranging from trivia and gaming to panel discussions are also included to allow the opportunity for engagement and career exploration.

“Because of the pandemic, many high school and college students had to cancel their summer learning plans. The REYES program provides students with the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge research and technology directly from some of the leading scientists and engineers in their fields,” said Raul Briceño, ODU assistant professor of physics and co-chair of REYES.

Registration is still open and participants have the option to sign-up for one lecture or the entire summer program.

The REYES calendar can be found by clicking here.

Aside from Virginia, REYES has attracted people from all over the U.S., Mexico, Sweden, Germany, Brazil, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Canada, India, United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Greece, Bulgaria, Spain, Australia, and many other countries.

For more information visit odu.edu/REYES.

Latest News