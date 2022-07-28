A look north from the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on May 4, 2022. (WAVY Photo/Wyatt Young)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) The Oceanfront Concert Series has announced its lineup for Labor Day weekend.

This free concert series will take place September 2-4 at 17th, 24th & 31st Street Parks and will include a number of nationally-recognized artists.

Here is the full 2022 Labor Day weekend schedule:

Friday, September 2: 7:30 p.m. 17th Street Park: CHESTER BENTON’S MOTOWN REVIEW 31st Street Park: SMASH MOUTH with Vince Kornegay Band



Saturday, September 3: 7:30 p.m. 24th Street Park: RICKY SKAGGS & KENTUCKY THUNDER with Fixity 31st Street Park: STEEL PULSE with Cultivated Mind

