VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) The Oceanfront Concert Series has announced its lineup for Labor Day weekend.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s Daily Newsletter emails.

This free concert series will take place September 2-4 at 17th, 24th & 31st Street Parks and will include a number of nationally-recognized artists.

Here is the full 2022 Labor Day weekend schedule:

  • Friday, September 2: 7:30 p.m.
    • 17th Street Park: CHESTER BENTON’S MOTOWN REVIEW
    • 31st Street Park: SMASH MOUTH with Vince Kornegay Band
  • Saturday, September 3: 7:30 p.m.
    • 24th Street Park: RICKY SKAGGS & KENTUCKY THUNDER with Fixity
    • 31st Street Park: STEEL PULSE with Cultivated Mind
  • Sunday, September 4 • 7:30 p.m.
    • 17th Street Park: SCHOOL OF ROCK
    • 24th Street Park: COOLIO with Kosha Dillz
    • 31st Street Park: BEN FOLDS with Bennett Wales