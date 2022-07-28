VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) The Oceanfront Concert Series has announced its lineup for Labor Day weekend.
This free concert series will take place September 2-4 at 17th, 24th & 31st Street Parks and will include a number of nationally-recognized artists.
Here is the full 2022 Labor Day weekend schedule:
- Friday, September 2: 7:30 p.m.
- 17th Street Park: CHESTER BENTON’S MOTOWN REVIEW
- 31st Street Park: SMASH MOUTH with Vince Kornegay Band
- Saturday, September 3: 7:30 p.m.
- 24th Street Park: RICKY SKAGGS & KENTUCKY THUNDER with Fixity
- 31st Street Park: STEEL PULSE with Cultivated Mind
- Sunday, September 4 • 7:30 p.m.
- 17th Street Park: SCHOOL OF ROCK
- 24th Street Park: COOLIO with Kosha Dillz
- 31st Street Park: BEN FOLDS with Bennett Wales