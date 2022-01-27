Ocean View St. Patrick’s Parade to return in 2022 after being canceled last 2 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After two straight years of cancellations due to COVID, the Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is finally set to return this March.

The 1.5-mile parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 at Northside Middle School, the parade’s website says, and finishes at the intersection of First View and Government Ave. This year’s grand marshall is local contractor Stephen Ballard, who built both ODU’s football stadium and basketball arena.

The after-party parade starts at noon at 211 W. Government Avenue, with live bands, food and more.

With last year’s parade, COVID vaccines still weren’t widely available, and organizers said there were logistical issues. With vaccines now and projections that omicron will subside by then, hopefully the only luck of the Irish needed is for good weather.

For more information about the parade, visit norfolkparade.com.