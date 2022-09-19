NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 58th Annual Ocean View Art Show returns to Norfolk after a two-year hiatus. The two-day art festival is Oct. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Ocean View Beach Park.

The festival is hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Arts Association and will feature over 50 artists, live music, and food vendors.

Proceeds from the event benefit the John B. Tenney Memorial Scholarship Fund which is awarded to local high school seniors who plan to pursue their education in the arts.

“Art students really need the scholarships; now, more than ever,” said CBAA President Vivian Davis. “With the help of our great community, we hope to surpass our previous goals and have an even greater connection and impact.”

Working Class Karma, a local nonprofit, is contributing to the live performances.

“We’re trying to do more than organize and fund the music,” said Lori Dunn, president of Working Class Karma. “The goal is to have the entertainers themselves promoting and sharing the donate button.”

More information can be found here. CBAA also provides membership levels that fund scholarships for interested supporters.