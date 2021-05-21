Ocean Breeze, Water Country reopening Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Hampton Roads summer fun staples are returning this weekend.

Ocean Breeze waterpark in Virginia Beach opens Saturday. Masks will be required inside buildings like restrooms, but will not be allowed while in the water or on rides. 2020 season passes have been extended through the 2021 season.

Water Country USA in Williamsburg will also open Saturday, and you do need to make reservations ahead of your visit. Masks will not be required for guests, but there will be signs and markers to help promote social distancing.

Two other area waterparks, H2OBX in the Outer Banks and Maui Jack’s on Chincoteague, will open on Saturday, May 29.