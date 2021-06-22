Norva to reopen with Limp Bizkit in August

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Sam Rivers, Fred Durst and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit perform onstage at KROQ Weenie Roast & Luau at Doheny State Beach on June 08, 2019 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for KROQ)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norva opened in 2000 with the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

And when it reopens in August after being closed more than a year due to the pandemic, it’ll welcome Fred Durst.

The downtown Norfolk music venue announced Tuesday that Durst and his band Limp Bizkit are coming Monday, August 16. Their website lists tickets at $42.50, but they’re not yet on sale. Presale starts June 24 at 10 a.m.

Several other acts are also on the schedule for the fall, including All Time Low, Jordan Davis and Tech N9ne.

So while Fred Durst may have never showed up to that concert at a North Carolina Roses, he’ll be Rollin’ into town come August.

Not a fan of the nu metal? Don’t worry, there are several notable acts coming to the area this summer/fall, including Earth, Wind & Fire at Portsmouth’s pavilion in September. For more information on local concerts and other events, visit WAVY’s Living Local page.