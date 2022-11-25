NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The NorVa is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Roaring 20’s Bees Knees Speakeasy tonight from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are $28 and include food and Monte Carlo tables. There will be live music featuring Skylark, Dominick Dymarcik, and swing dancers from Swing Virginia.

“Dress to impress in your best Gatsby or Flapper threads to win cash prizes,” the NorVa urges. They will be holding competitions for the best dressed.

A cash bar will be serving themed 1920s cocktails and there will also be light appetizers.

Tickets can be purchased online at TheNorVa.com, or click here. The event is 21 and up and doors open at 7 p.m.